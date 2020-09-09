Innovation Center at Technology Park in Fairmont receives federal grant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (WV-D) announced a $768,762 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Energy of America Program for rural projects in West Virginia.

Individual awards are as followed:

$48,833 – PriceRomine, Shepherdstown

– PriceRomine, Shepherdstown $12,000 – Gladiator Allegiance, Harpers Ferry

– Gladiator Allegiance, Harpers Ferry $12,038 – Green Bridge Properties, Capon Bridge

– Green Bridge Properties, Capon Bridge $19,783 – Wood House Research, Green Spring

– Wood House Research, Green Spring $6,249 – Kenneth Point Farm, Big Bend

– Kenneth Point Farm, Big Bend $15,518 – South Branch Inn, Moorefield

– South Branch Inn, Moorefield $14,520 – Sungdogs Bed and Breakfast, Shepherdstown

– Sungdogs Bed and Breakfast, Shepherdstown $6,667 – Tate House, Charles Town

– Tate House, Charles Town $5,691 – Sally Shepherd Horse Farm, Sissonville

– Sally Shepherd Horse Farm, Sissonville $34,376 – H&H Cattle, Letart

– H&H Cattle, Letart $8,723 – Shane Sanderson Hay Farm, Spanishburg

– Shane Sanderson Hay Farm, Spanishburg $13,464 – Mountain View Solar and Wind, Berkeley Springs

– Mountain View Solar and Wind, Berkeley Springs $5,325 – Samantha Jo Harper Farm, Sugar Grove

– Samantha Jo Harper Farm, Sugar Grove $17,661 – Luscombe Industries, Davis

– Luscombe Industries, Davis $19,666 – James Davitt McAteer Cattle Farm, Shepherdstown

– James Davitt McAteer Cattle Farm, Shepherdstown $48,606 – Whiteman Bowling Center, Weirton

– Whiteman Bowling Center, Weirton $23,320 – Remarkable Resources, Bridgeport

– Remarkable Resources, Bridgeport $15,590 – Solar Energy Solutions, Williamstown

– Solar Energy Solutions, Williamstown $250,000 – West Virginia Potato Chip Company, Parkersburg

– West Virginia Potato Chip Company, Parkersburg $24,962 – Bavarian Inn, Shepherdstown

– Bavarian Inn, Shepherdstown $85,105 – Shenandoah Landlord, Martinsburg

– Shenandoah Landlord, Martinsburg $80,665 – Innovation Properties, Fairmont

The Innovation Center at Technology Park in Fairmont received part of this federal funding, and it went towards changing the electrical system in the facility to a more energy-efficient and less costly system.

This switch to LED lighting, Dan Michael, Owner of the facility, said this would allow for less maintenance in the future for the building and reducing the cost monthly on the electrical bill.

“I would just encourage other people that could benefit from the energy grant program to apply for it,” said Michael. “From my understanding and my local rep, a lot of that money that the government sets aside for our state or our region, a lot of it goes unused, and you know, it’s a good thing.”

Michael said now he is trying to make the switch to this new energy-saving system in his other building in the Technology Park, located at 5000 Nasa Blvd.