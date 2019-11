CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – You may remember the #JusticeforWinston case, but don’t forget the other dogs shelters save on a daily basis. In this video, we went to local humane societies to find out more about how these shelters help rehabilitate rescued pets.

Since this story has been published, Kira and Queenie have been adopted.

Links to report animal cruelty as well as local adoption agencies and shelters: