Inspired councilman making a change in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Councilman Joshua Rice has started the “Friendly City Spotlight Award” after two young boys inspired him to start a movement within their community.

Ian and Xavier Stuart were visiting their grandmother when they noticed an excess amount of trash scattered throughout the community and took it upon themselves to do something about it.

After driving by and noticing the boys cleaning up garbage, Rice decided they should be recognized for their good works.

“These boys were young kids on their Easter vacation, in the hot, boiling sun, cleaning up the end of my road. So, it ended up inspiring me to go to council and get an award for a monthly community award,” said Councilman Joshua Rice.

Councilman Rice said, if you know someone in the community who is deserving of the “Friendly City Spotlight Award”, you can nominate them on the City of Fairmont’s web page.