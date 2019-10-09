Internet safety class helps parents become more aware of who their kids are talking to online

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Over the past decade social media use has skyrocketed and according to the Pew Research Center, approximately 95 percent of teens have access to a smart phone, giving kids the freedom to interact with almost anyone.

That’s why Cooper Law Offices in Bridgeport held an internet safety class Tuesday evening, to help parents and kids recognize red flags when interacting with people on social sites.

Cooper Law Firm invited internet safety specialist Lee Gibson to help bring awareness to the dangers and proximity of child predators in our area.

While working in Detroit, Gibson posed as a child online and helped arrest dozens of online predators.

Throughout the event, Gibson informed parents of certain apps like SnapChat, that erases conversations immediately after opening, and signs they can look for if they’re suspicious their child may be talking to someone on the internet.

“Parents should look for the kid to be withdrawn, being secretive, keeping things away from them, not wanting to give up the phone to look what’s on the phone,” said Gibson. “A lot of parents just say, ‘here’s the phone’ and then they don’t look at what’s on the phone. Once your kid starts getting a little bit aggressive about not wanting to give up their phone, they’re hiding something.”

Gibson also addressed online bullying and the mental affects it can have on your child.