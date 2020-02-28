Investigation underway for structure fire in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials are looking for information about a fire that caused significant damage to a building on Brockway Avenue in Morgantown on Friday.

According to officials with the City of Morgantown, at approximately 1:05 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was dispatched to a confirmed structure fire at 619 Brockway Avenue. The release stated that the initial engine company observed heavy fire and smoke venting from the building and and called for back up.

Officials said that firefighters were able to control the fire in less than 20 minutes and that the fire had caused significant damage to the lower level apartment, which was said to be filled with garbage and debris. The release said that the building itself had been vacant and condemned since July 2019.

Investigators from the Morgantown Fire Department said that they believe that the fire started in a back room of the lower level apartment but the cause is currently undetermined.

A witness said that two males and one female exit the building on the Pennsylvania Avenue side and then saw smoke coming from the building.

One of the males was said to have gotten onto a bicycle, and the other male and female ran on foot toward Kingwood Street, according to the witness. All three were said to be carrying large backpacks and dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Morgantown Arson Hotline at (304) 255-3586.