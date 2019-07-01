Investigators look into cause of early Saturday morning structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened over the weekend.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire at a vacant house on Sycamore Street during the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to interim police chief Jason Snider, the Clarksburg Police Department will work with fire investigators if it is determined that the fire is arson.

No injuries have been reported.

