Investigators look into cause of early Saturday morning structure fire in Clarksburg

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened over the weekend.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire at a vacant house on Sycamore Street during the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to interim police chief Jason Snider, the Clarksburg Police Department will work with fire investigators if it is determined that the fire is arson.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to follow the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News