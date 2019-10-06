“Jamboree for Jordan” raises money for local community member

WEST UNION, W.Va.-The WVU Doddridge County extension service held a “Jamboree for Jordan” fundraiser on Sunday at Doddridge County Park to support a local member.

Jordan Heckert is currently dealing with a cancer relapse. Heckert is a volunteer with Doddridge County 4H and has been active within the community.

For ten dollars, people received a plate of food that could be taken to go or eaten at the park.

“It is a great deal of blessing to me because I’ve always looked up to Jordan as a role model because I’ve known him forever. It just makes me feel really happy that the entire community has come out to help him today,” said community member Maggie Sleeth.

All money raised from food and raffle baskets went towards travel and medical expenses for Heckert and his family.