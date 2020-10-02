Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus

Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden both tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden tweeted on Friday. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

It’s likely Biden will be tested multiple times over the coming days as he is still within the incubation period.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, issued a statement on Friday:

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

It’s unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day.