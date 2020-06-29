Judge Cindy Scott sworn into Monongalia County Circuit Court

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Recently elected Monongalia County Circuit Judge, Cindy Scott, was sworn in on Monday morning at the Monongalia County Justice Center.

Scott being sworn in at the Monongalia County Justice Center

Scott defeated incumbent Judge Debra Scudiere by winning with 42% of the vote in Division 1 and now will serve a four-year term. A few dozen people were in attendance in the courtroom where she was sworn in and gave a speech about how grateful she was for being elected and how she’s ready to face the challenges of the job.

Scott said she ran for a judgeship in 2016, but was unsuccessful, which really caused her to doubt herself and her longtime dream of being on the bench. However, through perseverance, which was the theme of the speech, she managed to achieve her goal.

I had to admit there were times when I didn’t want to keep climbing, I wanted to give up. But I was blessed with the best coworkers, the best friends and family who kept pushing me forward no matter the ask you guys always showed up. You did more than your part and you supported me throughout this journey. I literally would not be here without all of you, so I’m very grateful for all that you’ve done for me. Judge Cindy Scott – Monongalia County Circuit Court

The judge said she grateful for everyone who put their trust in her, elected her and gave her the opportunity to serve her community.

Scott giving a speech after being sworn in on Monday

After losing in 2016, Scott said she kept calm, persevered and continued to keep her goal in mind while working at the West Virginia University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She said her time there plus her previous experiences as a prosecutor helped her learn about the judicial process and learn a lot about the community.

Scott said after her time at WVU and working as a prosecutor for many years, she has a deeper appreciation and understanding of the inequities in the world and that she is grateful to bring that perspective to the bench.

Scott said she is also excited about the possibilities of inviting WVU students to be more involved in the court systems because they can learn a lot more from witnessing it first hand than they can from reading cases.

Scott explained that she is looking forward to working with all everyone at the circuit court.

“We have some very difficult cases to tackle, but each of you are here because you are committed to your profession,” Scott said. “Whether you’re a fellow judge, an attorney,a prosecutor, law enforcement officer, working in probation, day report or home confinement, court security, the clerks and assistants.”

Scott continued.

“You’re all here because you care and are dedicated to doing what’s right, so I encourage each of you to keep your focus, stay the course and give your best every day. Perseverance builds character and character builds hope and I have hope that we’re going to do better when we learn better and we’re going to persevere together. I thank you all for coming today, I thank you for this opportunity and I look forward to moving on with all of you, so thank you.”