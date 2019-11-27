Judge swears in new Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The next prosecuting attorney in Upshur County was sworn in Wednesday afternoon.

Circuit Judge Jacob Reger administered the oath of office to Bryan Hinkle at the Upshur County Courthouse in Buckhannon.

Hinkle worked in the Upshur County prosecutor’s office at the beginning of his career before moving to private practice.

He comes to the job after spending time in private practice, before working as an assistant prosecutor in both Braxton and Lewis County, and is filling the vacancy left by the retirement of David Godwin.

“I look forward to starting on Monday. I know we have a busy schedule already the first week and I think there’s a jury selection scheduled the Monday after I start, so I’ll be very busy that first week, but that’s what I’m looking forward to, and I’m going to hit the ground running,” said Hinkle.

Hinkle will complete Godwin’s term, which expires at the end of next year, and will have to run to keep the seat in the 2020 elections.