‘Justice for Winston’ supporters attend sentencing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – There were many people who came to the sentencing of Justin Lancianese to show support for Winston the dog.

The Yorkshire terrier was found in a sealed lunch bag, left in a ditch in late July. Lancianese was arrested and plead guilty to a felony count of cruelty to animals. The sentencing today was delayed for the cross examination of the doctor who did a psychological and substance abuse evaluation of Lancianese.

The dog was rehabilitated by the Marion County Humane Society and since has been adopted. Jonna Spatafore, Shelter Director at the Marion County Humane Society, said it’s the first time that she was Lancianese in person.

“My staff picked [Winston] up out of the bag, covered in urine and feces and blind and confused and flea-ridden and sores and took care of him,” said Spatafore, ” and the first time I saw him I was so angry that I really had to struggle to set still and not say anything.”

People from around the community gathered to watch the sentencing, including Doris Robinson, who wore a t-shirt with a Yorkshire terrier on it. Robinson said the situation stuck with her because she owns a yorkie.

“I can’t imagine anybody doing anything like that to a harmless creature who has done nothing to a human being,” said Robinson.

Lancianese’s sentencing has not been rescheduled at this time. The Marion County Humane Society says that they will continue to follow Lancianese’s case, and will be attending the rescheduled sentencing.

