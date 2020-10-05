Katherine Johnson NASA IV&V center hosts virtual Kids Day at the Park event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Katherine Johnson NASA IV & V center is holding a virtual Kids Day at the Park this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event held for middle school students in West Virginia was moved to a virtual event and will be held this week only. Education Specialist Emily Helton said that NASA IV&V will be live streaming keynote speakers, interactive activities, and walk through demonstrations for students to learn more about science and stem related jobs.

“It actually brought us more benefits holding this live stream this year. We have been able to reach out to more people across the country, and we even have two students, one from Canada and Brazil,” said Helton. “The most important thing to us is getting our message out there about these scientific careers kids can go after than might not be the first thing they think they want to be when they grow up.”

Being able to stream online has allowed NASA IV&V to work around reaching capacity or schools having limited funds for transportation. The online tool allows everyone who wants to learn more through this experience, get that opportunity as long as they have internet access.

Educational Specialty Josh Revels said the event’s purpose is to reach out to kids so they can get a better understanding of science and STEM-related careers in a hands-on learning experience.

“Inspiring students to understand how much science affects their life all the time, how fun it is to study and to participate in science, will help motivate them and inspire them to pursue that STEM career path,” said Revels. “They get to hear from people who have first-hand experience in the field and people who are so passionate about the field, we hope that can help kids see how awesome science truly is. And, how important it is in everyday life.”

NASA IV&V will be holding live streams anyone can tune into on Wednesday and Friday too, from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.