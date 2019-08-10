Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Kids prepare for school year at Morgantown Mall Back-to-School Fest

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – A back to school fest was held Saturday at the Morgantown Mall.

This was a back to school party to celebrate the upcoming school year.

Crafts, games, and many more activities were a part of the day.

Backpacks and even a $1,000.00 shopping spree was given away at the event.

Several vendors were set up for the event, including the Morgantown Public Library.

“We think a library card is an essential back to school tool and are really excited about all of the enthusiasm here today and the big shopping spree, and we’ve just met a lot of great people, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Sarah Palfrey, director of the Morgantown Public Library.

Those library cards were available at Saturday’s Back to School Fest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News