Kids prepare for school year at Morgantown Mall Back-to-School Fest

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – A back to school fest was held Saturday at the Morgantown Mall.

This was a back to school party to celebrate the upcoming school year.

Crafts, games, and many more activities were a part of the day.

Backpacks and even a $1,000.00 shopping spree was given away at the event.

Several vendors were set up for the event, including the Morgantown Public Library.

“We think a library card is an essential back to school tool and are really excited about all of the enthusiasm here today and the big shopping spree, and we’ve just met a lot of great people, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Sarah Palfrey, director of the Morgantown Public Library.

Those library cards were available at Saturday’s Back to School Fest.