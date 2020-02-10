Konstantinos Valianatos performs as part of Waldomore Concert Series

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The Waldomore Concert Series continued Sunday afternoon with a performance by an internationally acclaimed pianist.

Konstantinos Valianatos began playing piano at seven years old and has pursued a higher education in music, including two degrees from Juilliard. Valianatos, a native of Athens, Greece, has played in North America, Europe, and Asia. He joined the faculty at West Virginia University in 2017 as a lecturer in the school of music.

The Waldomore Concert series began in 2010 and features artists performing in a small setting.

“There has always been a lot of music in Harrison County-high quality music from the 1700s right up until today, and our citizens are looking for it and are happy to share it, and it’s nice to not have to go to New yYork or Pittsburgh to have it come right here to us,” said volunteer Dolores Yoke.

All Waldomore concerts are free and open to the public. For tickets, visit clarksburglibrary.info or call 304-627-2263 ext. 123.