Kuwait citizen indicted on drug charges near WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Kuwait citizen was indicted on Tuesday on drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hashim Hussein, 21, also known as “Kuwait,” was charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine hydrochloride within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

Hussein was accused of selling cocaine, in October and December 2019, near the campus of West Virginia University in Monongalia County. Hussein faces at least one to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $2 million for each count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Hashim is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.