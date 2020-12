Monongalia, County, W. Va- Emergency crews are currently on scene of a 2 vehicle accident in Monongalia County.

According to 911 officials, first responders was alerted of the accident at around 6:18 a.m. Friday morning on I-79 northbound at mile marker 143.

At this time no injuries are being reported but both northbound lanes are closed.



