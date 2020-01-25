Large pothole causes part of I-79 to shut down

WESTON, W.Va. – Road deterioration has caused a large pothole on I-79 northbound at the Weston exit, causing both lanes to be shut down at this time for repairs.

According to Lewis County 911 Officials, first responders were sent to the scene to assist the DOH with any emergency repairs.

The West Virginia 511 twitter is advising motorists to take caution when driving through the area.

Pot hole Roadway on I-79 NB at Mile Marker 98.9.

2 of 2 northbound lanes are closed.

Expect delays, be prepared to stop, repairs in progress.

Lewis County. Detour: Use exit 96 to US-19. Get back on I-79 North Bound at mile marker 105 in Jane Lew. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) January 25, 2020

There is also a detour in place, rerouting drivers to take exit 96 to US-19 and getting back on I-79 at mile marker 105 in Jane Lew.

There have been multiple reports of flat tires due to the issues near the exit. There is no report yet on if any injuries occurred.

