Last day to register to vote in West Virginia; early voting begins October 21

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in West Virginia before Election Day.

Early voting begins on October 21st and can be done either by mail or in person. Polling places in all 55 counties will have personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer available to keep everyone safe. All poll workers and county clerks have received training on what to do in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak interfering with Election Day.

“I would argue that we have the best-trained clerks in all of the United States because not only have they had training, but we’ve put together a continuing operations plan that has these scenarios inside that. The clerks have that. They’re distributing it inside the polling locations, so the poll workers are now trained on that, so I think we’re in a good position for any scenario that may hit us,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Poll workers cannot start counting early ballots before Election Day but can start processing them so that counting can begin as soon as the polls close and results can come faster.

Register to vote, here.