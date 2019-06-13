Late-night shooting in Marion County still under investigation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A shooting occurred in the early morning hours Thursday in Marion County, according to a press release issued by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

In the release, the sheriff’s department said that deputies responded to a request for assistance from the Fairmont City Police Department for a call of shots fired.

Deputies arrived at the Unity Terrace Apartment Complex to find 24-year-old Delron Waring with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the release. First aid was applied to Waring’s wound until the Marion County Rescue Squad could arrive on scene, and then the victim was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital for additional treatment, according to deputies. Waring’s condition has not been released.

The sheriff’s department also asks anyone with relevant information to contact them at 304-367-5300.