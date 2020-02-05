Legacy of Jack Rollins honored at Harrison County Commission

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four years ago, the Harrison County Commissioners honored a young boy battling cancer, for his efforts in inspiring other children while they were in the hospital. At their meeting on Wednesday, they continued the tradition of ‘Jack Rollins Superhero Day.’

Jack was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma cancer in 2013 when he was two, and continued to fight for three more years.

While he was in the hospital, he was dedicated to making other children smile in their time of need. Jack made it his personal mission to visit other children and give them a hand to hold, a toy to share or words of encouragement.

Tough things make you stronger. Jack Rollins

His family continues to spread Jack’s memory through the Jack Strong Foundation, which highlights Jack’s favorite thing — superheroes. The foundation works towards providing children with the sense of ‘superhero’ strength to children fighting childhood cancer while fundraising to support the families.

They also work to help with medical bills, medicine not covered by insurance, medical supplies, lodging for out of state treatments, traveling expenses and meals. Many times, one or both parents need to stop working to care for their child in treatment.

Jack’s mother, Brooke Rollins, poses with Harrison County Commission president Ron Watson

“We put superhero bags together of all of Jack’s favorite things-puzzles, whatever superhero that they admire. We give them a blanket, pillows, anything just to pass the time. That’s our way. It’s helped us with our grief and everything,” said Jack’s mother Brooke Rollins.

Jack Rollins Superhero Day is celebrated each year on Jack’s birthday, February 5. For more information, visit this website.