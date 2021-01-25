Lewis County Board of Education hosts meeting to discuss COVID-19 plans for the school year

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Board of Education held its in-person and virtual meeting to discuss updated COVID-19 plans and more.

The board explained how back to in-person learning has been going and what they need to work on in the meeting.

Students are currently attending in-person learning on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal.

Wednesdays are set aside specifically for distance learning.

The board also had a lengthy discussion on approving the, “Option A or B CARES Act,” which gives school faculty and staff COVID-19 leave. The board decided they will have 10 days of leave that would go into effect from January 1, 2021, until June 30, 2021, unless the federal government comes up with a program that would supersede the board’s plan.

After the discussion, the board decided to go into an executive session to discuss other topics on the agenda.

The Lewis County Board of Education’s next meeting will be held on February 8, 2021, at 6 p.m.

