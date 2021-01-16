Lewis County Board of Education meets to finalize school re-entry plan

WESTON, W.Va.-The Lewis County Board of Education held a special meeting on Saturday afternoon to come up with a re-entry plan for students.

After Governor Jim Justice stated that all elementary and middle schools in the state will open regardless of Coronavirus case numbers, the board met to finalize a plan for students, who are returning to the classroom on Monday. The final decision passed 3-2 and will allow all students to get back in school as much as possible.

“All students will remain with a four day in person instruction with 1:30 dismissal, and Wednesdays will be time for work with remote students and that we would use Saturday as the day to determine the map color for the high school students,” said BOE president Jim Flesher.

If Lewis County is red on the county alert system map, high school students will do virtual learning for the week.