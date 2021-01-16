Lewis County Board of Education meets to finalize school re-entry plan

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va.-The Lewis County Board of Education held a special meeting on Saturday afternoon to come up with a re-entry plan for students.

After Governor Jim Justice stated that all elementary and middle schools in the state will open regardless of Coronavirus case numbers, the board met to finalize a plan for students, who are returning to the classroom on Monday. The final decision passed 3-2 and will allow all students to get back in school as much as possible.

“All students will remain with a four day in person instruction with 1:30 dismissal, and Wednesdays will be time for work with remote students and that we would use Saturday as the day to determine the map color for the high school students,” said BOE president Jim Flesher.

If Lewis County is red on the county alert system map, high school students will do virtual learning for the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories