Lewis County DOH employee flown to Ruby after injury while working

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County Division of Highways worker was injured on the job after a crane fell and entrapped him Monday.

At 12:15 p.m., first responders arrived to assist in freeing a West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways worker, according to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said that when responders arrived on scene at the DOH garage, they freed the employee, whose ankle had been trapped under a fallen crane.

The employee was then taken to Lewis County High School where a HealthNet could fly him to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis County EMS and Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.

The employee’s condition and name have not been released at this time.