Lewis County farmers market opens for the season

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County held its first farmers market of the season on Saturday morning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The market is now located in the Appalachian Glass parking lot and featured tables and booths featuring fresh meats, eggs, vegetables and homemade soap products from local vendors.

Since demand for products this year has been so high, market board members said it was important to them to still open while practicing social distancing and encouraging guests to wear masks.

“People are wanting the fresh produce local instead of going to the stores and ending up with stuff from who knows where,” said Lewis County farmers market manager Jane Scott.

The market is set up every Saturday morning from 9:00 until noon and every Tuesday from 3-6 P.M.