Lewis County Health Department holds drive through testing clinics

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Health Department held a drive through COVID testing site on Thursday morning.

The testing was free and open to residents of Lewis County. The clinic was designed specifically for people who showed no symptoms of the disease, and was planned before the second death in the county.

Health department staff said that death only serves to illustrate how important testing is.

“It’s a stark reminder that the virus is still in our community and that if we take the proper mitigation and social distancing and wearing the masks, we can avoid sicknesses which will hopefully lead to less illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said Administrator David Whittaker.

The department will have another clinic on Saturday July 27. People interested in getting tested are being asked to register ahead of time by calling (304) 269-8218.