Lewis County Health Department reports 2nd COVID-19 related death

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. – Officials with the Lewis County Health department announced that they have recieved notification of a second coronavirus related death in the county.

The resident was an 88-year old female. According to the health department, no other information regarding the death will be released to respect privacy.

Lewis County Health Department officials expressed sincerest condolences to the family and explained that their thoughts are with them during this time.

This information was not included in the DHHR’s Wednesday evening report of COVID-19 numbers for the state.