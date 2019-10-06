Lewis County hosts inaugural bluegrass festival

WALKERSVILLE, W.Va. – Lewis County hosted its first bluegrass festival Saturday at the historic Annamede Farm in Walkersville just down the road from Stonewall Lake Resort.

All proceeds from the festival contribute to battling West Virginia’s opioid epidemic and will be given to the Lewis County Health Department. Organizers of the festival were originally from Baltimore, Maryland before moving to the farm, and wants to help raise funds for treatment of those suffering from the drug and opioid crisis plaguing the Mountain State.

“One thing we noticed is that the drug crisis is just as bad in Lewis County and other counties in West Virginia as it is in Baltimore. And we started about what could we do to help, and what could we do to give back to the community,” said Chuck Goldsborough, Organizer of the Lewis County Bluegress Festival.

The festival feature five different bluegrass bands such as Remington Ryde and Bobby Maynard to name a few. Organizers say they hope to see the bluegrass festival grow and are looking forward to next year’s festival.