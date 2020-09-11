Lewis County Schools made aware of probable COVID-19 case in the school system

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Schools announced on Facebook that they recently received information on a probable COVID-19 case within the school system on Friday, September 11.

According to the post, the school system immediately contacted the health department. The post also stated that out of caution and following guidelines per the West Virginia Department of Education and the Lewis County Health Department, contact tracing is now underway.

As information becomes available, or as new details arise, all potentially involved parties will be contacted by the Lewis County Health Department, the post detailed.

