Lewis County sheriff resigns to take new post

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy has announced his resignation from the post.



Gissy was first elected sheriff in the 2012 election, succeeding his father Michael Gissy, who was elected that year as magistrate.

Gissy’s position is term-limited, and was not eligible to run in 2020. He stated that will be taking a post as Chief Deputy in Upshur County and working with the school system there.

He emphasized that he’s looking forward to the new job, but will miss working in Lewis County.

“It’s really bittersweet. It’s been an honor to serve as sheriff of Lewis County. It’s my home county, and we have some of the greatest people in the world that live here. Unfortunately, sheriffs are term-limited, and I understand that and respect that,” Gissy said.

His last day will be July 31. The Lewis County Commission will have 30 days to appoint someone to complete his term, which expires at the end of the year.