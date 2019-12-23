Lewis County swears in new magistrate

WESTON, W.Va.- A new Lewis County magistrate judge was sworn in on Monday morning.

Robert Rinehart has a 35-year-long background in law enforcement as both a state trooper and a sheriff and served one term as a county commissioner.

Rinehart said that he is excited about taking this new step forward in his career.

“I’m looking forward to serving the people in Lewis County-fair, impartial, give everybody a fair shake, and looking forward to continuity. I hope we get everything organized here,” said Rinehart.

Rinehart was surrounded by family and friends as well as his new assistant as he was sworn in.