FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The bagel and pastry shop, the Little Red Hen Bakery is now permanently closed.

The shop, located in downtown Fairmont on Adam St. opened in March of 2017 and was loved by locals for their rustic decor and friendly service.

Owners of the bakery left a note on the door stating the reason for the closure. There is no telling if the bakery will come back, or what will take its place, but the people of Fairmont are already going through withdrawal from the tasty pepperoni.