LIVING WITH COVID-19: One nurse’s journey after diagnosis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For many fighting the virus on the frontlines, it often hits their home. One nurse at United Hospital Center, who was on the frontlines of COVID-19, tested positive for the virus. Mariya Tichnell spoke with 12 News about what it is has been like to battle the Coronavirus.

“I got a call from the infectious disease doctor. Dr. Stanley. He said, you know, “You’re COVID positive.”

Tichnell explained that after receiving the news, she and her husband immediately took steps to make sure that they were safe.

“I have two boys — and I sent them to be with Grandparents actually.” Mariya Tichnell’s stepdaughter is also with family. “We’ve kind of been quarantined away from everyone.”

Tichnell explained that she recently worked on 7 North in UHC, which is the COVID Unit. She said that after working a Monday and Tuesday, she started to noticing symptoms that she may have been exposed. Quarantined away from family, Mariya and her husband said that they are taking it day-by-day.

“I lost my taste, and sense of smell,” she said. “And I thought — this is definitely COVID.” Tichnell explained.“I was so fatigued that I could barely get up and move around. It was pretty severe, I would compare it to having a really bad flu.”

She’s not alone, in more ways than one. Her husband, quarantined with her, had also been exposed. She explained that he started experiencing symptoms of COVID shortly after she did. Through it all, their optimism and sense of humor is intact and is keeping them moving.

“We jokingly called this our “Corona-moon,” she laughed. It’s the first time they have’t had children or work in a very long time.

After their battle is over, she’ll be tested twice before she can return to her post to keep guard against the virus, like so many others around the country.

“Two consecutive negative tests, as well as get my temperature checked, to protect my patients,” she explained.

Tichnell shared some words of advice for the community, stating that it is important to follow guidlines so that those on the frontlines can continue to do the work that is needed.

“Definitely continue the social distancing, respect that. If all your healthcare workers get sick, there’s gonna be nobody to care for the general public.”

