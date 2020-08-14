Local artist is published on Disney website

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston native Kylee Shingleton started drawing when she was only two years old and never stopped. She went on to pursue an art degree at Fairmont State University.

Shingleton said that she always wanted her art to spread happiness to everyone while featuring the enchantment of characters people of all ages are familiar with.

“I’ve always been really inspired by the parks and the rides and just everything about Disney and I’ve always had a really deep appreciation for the films and I was always inspired by how they appealed to all generations and I knew I wanted my art to be a direct reflection of that,” said Shingleton.









She reached out to Disney website, “Inside the Magic” to share her artwork and the site decided to feature her work, which Shingleton frequently shares on her social media pages.

“I always think ‘you never know unless you ask,’ so I asked them if they’d be interested and they absolutely were and it took them about a day to put the published article up,” said Shingleton.

As for future goals, Shingleton said that she has no intention to slow down-she wants to become the first Disney artist from West Virginia.

“I don’t plan to stop here. I’m in the process of sending my art to Disney fine art submissions, so at that point they would review it and look and if they’re interested then I could pursue a career with them,” said Shingleton.

Shingleton’s work has also been featured by Freeform’s 30 Days of Disney and 31 Nights of Halloween celebrations.