Local artists host Mo’Town Studio Tour

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A group of local artist held its second annual tour called “Mo’Town Studio Tour” in Morgantown.

The tour consisted of five stops all through the Morgantown area where people could go, check-out, and purchase local art.

Lock House Studio Owner Lisa Giuliani stated their doing this tour to promote local art as well as regional art.

“Because of COVID we decided to host everything outside, make it mask mandatory so we can have everyone feel comfortable,” said Giuliani. “It is the most important thing, and everyone needs to get out. So, if everyone can get outside and where a mask and see some art. I think it’s good day.”

Host artists included Jen Allen Ceramic, Bryn Perrot owner of Deer Jerk, Jamie Lester of Nampara Sculpture and Arts, Shalya Marsh and Lisa Giuliani of Lock House Studio.

This year they added an additional stop on the tour in downtown Morgantown and curb-side service.

“How it works you start at one, you pick up a little tour map and a tour card. At your first stop you get some punches then at your next stop you get more punches,” explained Giuliani.

Those in attendance that hit every stop on the tour was entered into a raffle to win some art.