Local author achieves dream of having a book published

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Jill Boyce is a local author who made the bold decision to completely change career paths to being a writer, and a mom for her children. Not too long ago, Boyce’s dream of having a book published and sold on Amazon came true.

Boyce was born in Beckley West Virginia, and currently lives in Bridgeport with her family. The inspiration for her writing a novel came from finding an old journal of hers when she was a kid that said one day she will write a book and get it published.

Realizing in that moment she let that dream slip her mind, Boyce decided it was time to put that once dream to work.

“To any kid, I would just say follow you dreams because you never know when things will align, and you will be put in the perfect place at the right time to make those dreams a reality,” said Boyce.

The process began in January of 2019, and now you can purchase “Harte Broken” by Jill Boyce on Amazon, and download it on the Kindle app.

Boyce lost her mother on the exact same day her daughter was born. That time of joy and sorrow inspired the story she tells in Harte Broken.

The book is a casual Christian, contemporary romance. Boyce hopes people will read her novel and experience laughter, feel encouragement, while simultaneously feeling at peace, and hopefully even in the darkest of moments.

“I feel so blessed, and it’s exciting to see God working in your life where some things we don’t see it at the moment. Even when we go through the darkest moments of our lives, there is still beauty to be found,” said Boyce. “I believe God gives us beauty for ashes, and when you look back you understand why some things happen when they did. It’s exciting to also, kind of be taking a risk taking a leap into something new and unknown.”

Harte Broken by Jill Boyce is now available on Amazon, and on the Kindle app for download. Hard copies will be available in a few days.

Jill said this is the start to a series called “A Dose of Love.” Each book will stand alone, but you can expect the next one in the series to come out in a few months.