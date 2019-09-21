Local bikers hold poker run to raise money for Marion County Humane Society

RIVESVILLE, W.Va.-The Marion County Humane Society is receiving some help from local bikers through the first annual ‘We Ride for Tail’ Poker Run.”

For 20 dollars, participants ride to five Marion county bars, starting at Tonya’s Bar and Grill in Rivesville to draw a playing card to form a poker hand. At the end of the event, the rider with the best hand wins a 100 dollar prize.

Organizer Rae Ann Carter says she put this event together because she wanted to improve the conditions the animals are kept in.

“Our poor animals need a better place to live. Their poor facility was built in the 70s. So much has changed since then. The water pipes have busted, the ceiling has fallen in, we need a whole new facility for the animals and this is an easy way to raise money,” said Carter.

Humane society manager Frankie Spatafore says she appreciates the help from the community and looks forward to seeing the shelter grow with the improvements that come from the ride.

“It’s wonderful to see how much support we have out here, how many people believe in us and believe that we can do great things. We’ll be able to do so much more and hope to bring a lot of awareness to our county and show that we can do anything we try to,” said Spatafore.

Tonya’s Bar and Grill is also raising money with a dinner featuring live music from 5 until 7. Bikers say they are happy with the turnout for the first event and that they enjoy supporting the cause.

The second annual We Ride for Tail Poker Run is scheduled for September 19th, 2020.