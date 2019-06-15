Local bikers participate in 2019 Hogs for Dogs fundraiser

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-Local bikers met at Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport Saturday morning for the 2019 Hogs for Dogs event.

Hogs for Dogs was founded in 2001 and is celebrating its 18th year.

Sign ups began at 10 A.M. and the charity ride began at noon and went through Pennsylvania to end up back at Brickside later in the day.

Organizers say it is important to them to help local animals through this event.

“The goal is every dollar that is raised today stays with the Harrison County Humane Society. It is for spaying, neutering, care for people that cannot provide care for their animals. Everything just stays in house,” said participant Whitney Boggess.

“Motorcyclists are the most charitable group of people there is. They ride every weekend to help a charity and they’re really good animal lovers and they always show up for this and we still have an hour to go and we’ve had over 450 sign up,” said organizer Traci Nicholson.

Hogs for Dogs is held each year and also features the chance for participants to win prizes.