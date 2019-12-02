Local bikers participate in 40th annual toy run

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The Harrison County Toy Run has been spreading holiday cheer through the community for 40 years.

Local bikers bring toys to donate to local children and bring them from South Harrison High School to the Harrison County Courthouse.

This annual tradition brings people from several north central West Virginia counties to help children in need during the holiday season.

“This is the one time of year that we all gather together, and bikers are all about giving. They have the hugest hearts ever and they love to do this. It’s their one way of showing everyone how we give back and support our communities and it’s just a great time for everyone to come together,” said organizer Cara Hall.

The toy run is held each year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.