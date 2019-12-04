Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Local business rebrands to prevent substance use disorders

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Family Resource Network is rebranding and hosted an open house event on Wednesday to celebrate.

The FRN is now known as West Virginia Prevention Solutions. The open house featured information and resources that focus on preventing substance use disorders.

“The reality is if we start upstream and we start at the very beginning and we start to prevent the issue, the issue doesn’t occur. So we don’t have folks that need treatment later on. For every one dollar we spend in prevention, we save another $27 in treatment costs later on,” said executive director Elizabeth Shahan.

West Virginia Prevention Solutions covers several counties across north central West Virginia.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories