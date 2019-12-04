Local business rebrands to prevent substance use disorders

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Family Resource Network is rebranding and hosted an open house event on Wednesday to celebrate.

The FRN is now known as West Virginia Prevention Solutions. The open house featured information and resources that focus on preventing substance use disorders.

“The reality is if we start upstream and we start at the very beginning and we start to prevent the issue, the issue doesn’t occur. So we don’t have folks that need treatment later on. For every one dollar we spend in prevention, we save another $27 in treatment costs later on,” said executive director Elizabeth Shahan.

West Virginia Prevention Solutions covers several counties across north central West Virginia.