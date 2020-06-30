Local college student taking donations for Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A Charleston resident and college student is collecting donations for the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Emory University student Sarah Shabih is working with the student led nonprofit, TeleHealth For Seniors, to provide veterans with camera enabled devices to communicate with health professionals and family members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shabih has already donated three devices to the Woody Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington and hopes to expand upon this in other areas.

“People really tend to get caught up in how this crisis is affecting themselves and I didn’t realize that the veterans in these community living homes and the VAs are also experiencing social isolation, especially without technology.” said Shabih. “I can’t even imagine not having technology and not being able to contact my friends and family.”

TeleHealth for Seniors is accepting used devices as donations or monetary donations through the group’s GoFundMe page.