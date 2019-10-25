Local cookbook author donates to Bonnie’s Bus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local cookbook author celebrated her 80th birthday by giving back to an organization that provides free breast cancer screenings.

Rosalyn Queen is a breast cancer survivor and said she owes her recovery to early breast cancer detection. Which is why she decided to donate the remaining proceeds of her Italian cookbook to Bonnie’s Bus.

Bonnie’s Bus visits all 55 West Virginia counties, providing mammograms for women 40 or older all they need to receive the free procedure, is a doctor’s order.

“There are probably many, many people walking around with breast cancer that don’t have means to come and get a mammogram and I’m hoping that those that do, become aware of Bonnie’s Bus,” Queen said.

“I appreciate her donation immensely, because that pays for so much,” Bonnie’s Bus driver Rick Maczko said. “It will help the ladies that don’t have insurance because it will be used for them. They have no excuse not to get a mammogram done, and it makes it so much easier.”

Bonnie’s Bus spent Friday at the Harrison County Senior’s Center. It will return to Clarksburg on Tuesday, making a stop at First Presbyterian Church.