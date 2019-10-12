Local cornhole group participates in regional tournament

PHILIPPI, W.Va.-304 Cornholers participated in a tournament on Saturday at Wanderlust in Philippi.

The American Cornhole Organization regional tournament draws in people from several different areas to participate in multiple events.

All participants earned national points through the events.

“We started off with a blind draw. We just finished that up. Right now we’re getting into our singles-everyone will be playing by themselves, and then we’ll have a doubles tournament starting a little bit later,” said coordinator Charles Wilson.

Coordinators say they hope to see cornhole become an Olympic sport in the future.

