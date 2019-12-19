Local crime leads to award-winning community watch program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Corporal Isaac Harmon accepted an award for his work with the newly created Baxter Community Watch. This is an idea that started up because the people in the community wanted to put an end to criminal activity in their neighborhoods.

Crimes of theft, the sale and trafficking of drugs were the major crimes that the people wanted to help with. The constant eyes and ears in the community helped officers in the area collect more information to create cases against these criminals.

Harmon said they have been able to push out some of these activities and make more arrests due to this team effort in the community.

“Once we put a focus on one area, it would push it to another area in the same community then we would focus on that area and it would be the same thing,” said Harmon. “Then all the sudden more evidence would be gathered where you can make a case, and make some arrest and clean it up.”

Harmon was recognized at a commission meeting for his work with the group, but he said he was just a small part of such a large team effort.

“I may have accepted it, and it may have my name on it, but I think the award goes to the community that helped… because without them and their efforts this would not have been successful,” said Harmon.