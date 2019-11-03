Local fall clothing swap aims to reduce clothing waste

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-The Morgantown community headed to 123 Pleasant Street on Sunday to participate in a fall clothing swap.

This event, presented by local fashion company Hilos, invited people to donate clothing they no longer wore to then be re-sold.

It also included an ethical fashion show featuring local models and sustainable fashions.

“Each year, 10.5 billion tons of clothes is sent to a landfill, so I think events like this where we can reuse the things that we already have are so important so that we don’t create any more waste,” said organizer Maggie De Petrillo.

De Petrillo said she would like to eventually have two clothing swaps each year-one in the fall and one in the spring.