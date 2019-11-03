Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Local fall clothing swap aims to reduce clothing waste

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-The Morgantown community headed to 123 Pleasant Street on Sunday to participate in a fall clothing swap.

This event, presented by local fashion company Hilos, invited people to donate clothing they no longer wore to then be re-sold.

It also included an ethical fashion show featuring local models and sustainable fashions.

“Each year, 10.5 billion tons of clothes is sent to a landfill, so I think events like this where we can reuse the things that we already have are so important so that we don’t create any more waste,” said organizer Maggie De Petrillo.

De Petrillo said she would like to eventually have two clothing swaps each year-one in the fall and one in the spring.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories