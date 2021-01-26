Local health departments respond to the initial launch of the W.Va. vaccine pre-registration website

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia is the first state in the nation to launch a COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system, called “Everbridge.”

In Governor Jim Justice’s press briefing on Monday, he announced that West Virginians can now pre-register to get their vaccine as the state receives the vaccine supply.

“I’m excited to get this system in place, and I truly hope it will be a big benefit to West Virginians, so you’re not sitting there dialing and dialing, which is ridiculous, and I hate like crazy that you had to do that,” said Justice.

A few hours after the launch, the portal had received approximately 32,723 West Virginian’s pre-registration, ending the day with more than 50,000 calls.

Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White explained that even though this portal has been launched, their call volume has not slowed down.

“I think that’s primarily due to getting the word out,” said White. “Eventually, the word will get out that this is the number that you call; this is how you register.”

White also explained how the website would decrease the confusion around the vaccination, and it’s important for West Virginians to pre-register on that website.

“They will send us that list when we get the vaccine and begin to register,” explained White. “Now, if you have already registered on our system, we have been told we can upload our list to their system, and because you were already on our list, you would have a priority.”

Starting the first week in February, The Marion County Health Department will begin to get an allotment of 268 doses per week.

White also explained that they are asking everyone to be patient until they receive the vaccine and continue following COVID-19 CDC Guidelines.

Pre-registration information is available on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ website or by calling at 1 (833) 734-0965.

