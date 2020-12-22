Local Heroes: The City of Elkins recognized 3 employees who saved the life of a child

ELKINS, W.Va.- The city of Elkins held a ceremony on Tuesday to recognize local heroes who intervened and prevented a tragedy from happening.

Last Tuesday, sanitation employees Brian Jenkins, Zachary Ketterman, and Brandon Harris were working in the sanitation building when they heard a struggle.

“We were just waiting around, waiting on everyone to get back and we heard people screaming from outside-distress calls from outside,” said Harris.

The three men found a man and a woman struggling with a small child. It appeared the woman was trying to drown the child in a puddle. The men stepped in and separated the child from the two adults and took him inside.

“We were shocked at first, but we reacted quickly. I secured the child by placing my hoodie on him and getting him warm and trying to keep him calm until the police arrived,” said Harris.

Once police arrived at the scene, Harris traveled with officers to take the child to Davis Medical Center to receive treatment. Harris says he did not think twice about what he did and considered it the right thing to do.

“I’m not a hero. I’m a volunteer firefighter and we’re not a hero. We help people every day. It’s what we do,” said Harris.

The woman has been charged with one count of child abuse creating serious injury or death. She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with a $100,000 bond.