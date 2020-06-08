Local middle school group contributes to good causes during COVID-19 pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va- A Harrison County middle school is reaching out to the community to serve others, even during the pandemic.

The Bridgeport Middle School’s Inaugural National Junior Honor Society is participating in donation drives to benefit Shepherd’s Corner and the Clarksburg Mission, painting kind messages on rocks for citizens to find and recognizing fun and unique national holidays like “National Coca-Cola Day” and “National Bike to School Day.”

“They were all done within quarantine and they were all done virtually. Everything that we planned, it was all done through teams and through email. The parents obviously have been so supportive of everything that we’ve done. I’ve received numerous messages just thanking me for keeping it going,” said the group’s supervisor Kimberly Goff.

The group also sent handmade cards to local nursing homes and worked on beautifying school grounds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories