Local middle school group contributes to good causes during COVID-19 pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va- A Harrison County middle school is reaching out to the community to serve others, even during the pandemic.

The Bridgeport Middle School’s Inaugural National Junior Honor Society is participating in donation drives to benefit Shepherd’s Corner and the Clarksburg Mission, painting kind messages on rocks for citizens to find and recognizing fun and unique national holidays like “National Coca-Cola Day” and “National Bike to School Day.”







“They were all done within quarantine and they were all done virtually. Everything that we planned, it was all done through teams and through email. The parents obviously have been so supportive of everything that we’ve done. I’ve received numerous messages just thanking me for keeping it going,” said the group’s supervisor Kimberly Goff.

The group also sent handmade cards to local nursing homes and worked on beautifying school grounds.