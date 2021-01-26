Local NAACP chapter introduces a Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board to Morgantown City Council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown – Kingwood NAACP gave its first reading to the Morgantown City Council on Tuesday in hopes of creating a Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board.

In Tuesday’s night virtual meeting, President Dr. Jerry Carr Jr. gave the board the presentation, explaining the details of the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board and why it should be brought to the City of Morgantown.

The chapter has been working on this presentation since July 2020 according to Morgantown – Kingwood NAACP Vice President, Richard Burks.

Burks also explained how the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board would be an independent body that can review and make recommendations to the police on behalf of the community.

“The City of Morgantown has undertaken an endeavor to do community policing and we found the thing that’s missing is the community piece of it,” explained Burks. So, what we wanted to do is put in a process where the community actually has input into how they’re policed.”

Burks explained that the next step for the ordinance is for it to go through two more meetings with public comments then the board will vote on it.

To learn more information about Morgantown–Kingwood NAACP, you can check out their Facebook page.