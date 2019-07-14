Local organization brings superheroes to WVU Medicine Children’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-Kids in Morgantown were able to spend some time with Batman himself on Sunday thanks to local 501c3 “Heroes 4 Higher.” Heroes 4 Higher aims to provide hope and healing to those in need.

H4H Foundation member John Buckland always makes sure to teach children the four steps to greatness.

“Never give up, always do the right thing, help other people, never be a bully. I’ve been doing this full-time for over seven years. It’s the message I teach everywhere I go and it’s all about a message to impact kids and families that the tough things in life are the things that can make great people,” said Buckland.

Buckland made his first stop at the Star City Volunteer Fire Department, then headed to WVU Medicine Childrens, where he was able to speak to patients. Buckland draws from his own experiences and uses them to help other children in similar situations.

“I went through a lot of tough times as a kid. Abuse, addiction, depression, suicide, all kinds of stuff. You name it, I pretty much went through it. So all I figured out was that the thing to do in life was take the pain in your life, turning it into something powerful. You take the mess, you turn it into a message,” said Buckland.

Staff members at the hospital say they are always glad to have Heroes 4 Higher come spread happiness.

“Having special visitors come to the hospital is something that’s really important to us to bring to our patients and families. It helps to kind of brighten their day, gives them something to look forward to and batman does such a great job with the kids and has such a positive and impactful message for them that we love when he comes to visit,” said Bridget Ullery, childlife coordinator at WVU Medicine.

Fore more information on how to donate to Heroes 4 Higher, visit www.H4H.us.