Local organization receives proclamation at Marion County Commission meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Commission honored the nonprofit, Hope Inc., for their outstanding efforts in combating domestic violence and sexual assault.

Hope Inc. is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, but that isn’t all they do. The organization provides everything from safety tips, to advice on how someone can make a civil case against people they suspect may be tracking them.

At the meeting on January 22, the organization received two proclamations for their work combating stalkers, stalking and human trafficking.

More than 6.6 million women, and men too, are stalked yearly. With technology always advancing, it has paved a way for predators to easily stalk others by using GPS tracking apps, connecting to phones and attachments that place on cars and track through another app.

Alexa Borg is an advocate for these specific areas and said that there are so many things one may not know are going on around them because technology has made it easier to be able to stalk and track from a distance. This is why, Borg stressed, it is so important to start a, “stalking log,” if one does feel a suspicion of being followed.

“Start writing down the times, that someone is either texting you, threatening you, showing up, somehow knowing your every move. Just write it down what they say, what they do,” said Borg. “That way you can go to the police, and you can show them every incident that has occurred, and that way it’s easier to make a case out of it for the person to get prosecuted.”

Hope Inc. is open 24/7 to anyone who feels they are at a risk of being harmed in any of these ways.

Feel free to call them at their hotline (304)-367-1100 or by visiting their website by clicking here.